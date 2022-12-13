Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

2 dead in crash south of Post

Texas DPS
Texas DPS(Texas DPS)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 5:15 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas.

According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.

Both Valdez and Lewis died from their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Lubbock police
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

Department of Veteran Affairs
Veteran toxic exposure screenings: PACT ACT rolls out across the South Plains
Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works...
Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City...
Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza
Cody Sandahl, 26, was charged by a Lubbock grand jury with 11 counts of possession of child...
Lubbock man charged with 11 counts of possession of child pornography