2 dead in crash south of Post

POST, Texas (KCBD) - Two women were killed in a single-vehicle crash in the early morning hours of December 13, two miles south of Post, Texas.

According to DPS, Ajiona Imani Valdez, 20, of Fort Hood, Texas, and Katie Marie Lewis, 40, of Las Vegas, Nevada were traveling southbound on US Hwy 84 when Valdez failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the paved roadway into the grassy median. The vehicle continued through the median and struck a concrete drainage ditch.

Both Valdez and Lewis died from their injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.