Breezy today ahead of cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As a cold front approaches our winds will pick up! Our weather will remain fairly quiet throughout the week and we will stay dry.

7-Day Windcast (KCBD)

Today will be breezy with west winds around 15 to 25 mph and gusts up tp 35 mph. Sunny skies are expected throughout the day with high temperatures in the mid-50s. Tonight will be clear with low temperatures around 30. West winds will continue around 10 to 15 mph and gusts may get up to 25 mph.

Forecast Highs Today (KCBD)

Tomorrow will be sunny with highs in the lower 50s. West winds will be around 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight lows will be in the mid-20s with clear skies as a cold front comes through. West winds will turn northwest after midnight around 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday will be cooler and sunny with highs only in the mid-40s. Northeast winds will turn east after midnight around 5 to 10 mph. It will be mostly clear in the evening then becoming mostly cloudy throughout the night.

After Thursday high temperatures remain fairly cool through the week, as some days high temperatures will barely peak into the mid-40s.

7-day High Temperature Trend (KCBD)

