Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University

Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works...
Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works to clear downed powerlines after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.(Julio Iglesias | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:35 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works to clear downed powerlines after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole.

LPD received the call to assist with closing off the intersection at 3:07 p.m. According to LPD, no injuries have been reported.

Police do not have an anticipated time for when the intersection will be re-opened. Motorists are strongly advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

