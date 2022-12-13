Dunlap to return in 2023

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Texas Tech senior defensive back Malik Dunlap announced on Monday he will return for a super senior season as afforded by the NCAA for the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign. He will be a sixth-year player in 2023.

With his announcement, Texas Tech now has five starters on the defensive side of the ball who have elected to return for a final year of eligibility as Dunlap joins the likes of defensive linemen Tony Bradford Jr. and Jaylon Hutchings as well as fellow defensive backs Dadrion Taylor-Demerson and Reggie Pearson Jr.

Dunlap, touted prior to the season by his position coach Marcel Yates as the most improved player from the spring to the end of fall camp in his group, displayed his growth on the field in 2022 becoming one of the top pass defenders in the country. The 6-foot-3 cornerback led the Big 12 with 11 pass breakups during the regular season and sits tied for 24th in the FBS in that category heading into bowl season.

Dunlap started 10 of the 11 games he played in during his second season with the Red Raiders, an injury being the setback that kept him out of all 12 games. An injury-riddled 2021 season limited Dunlap to being on the field for only seven games in his debut year at Texas Tech. The NC State transfer owns 36 tackles, including 0.5 for a loss, 11 pass breakups and an interception during his almost two full seasons as a Red Raider. His 2022 season includes 29 tackles and every TFL, pass break up and interception accumulated during his Texas Tech career which led to him being named a second-team All-Big 12 selection this season.

The TaxAct Texas Bowl will be Dunlap’s first bowl appearance as a Red Raider. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. CT on Dec. 28 at NRG Stadium in Houston.



Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by Texas Tech Athletics Communications