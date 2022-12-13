Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Family seeks justice for 4-year-old who was killed in 2021 drive-by shooting

By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 12, 2022 at 7:38 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - December 17 marks one year since the death of four-year-old Cornelius Carrington in a drive-by shooting, and Lubbock Police say they are no closer to solving the case.

Lt. Marc Wall says, “I truly believe that there is somebody within our community that is going to the same grocery stores that we are going to, that may attend the same community events that may take place within the community, they know what happened.”

Marc Wall is the lead investigator in Carrington’s case. He says he has no doubt the person responsible for the 2021 drive-by shooting is out there. Although the Lubbock Police Department has had many come forward with information over the last year, there are still no solid leads in the case.

“It is hard for us to move forwards specifically with petitioning the court for a search warrant or subpoena information just based off of rumors in the community, so we are working to get that hard information to be able to do that,” said Lt. Wall.

Wall says the biggest lead in the case remains the white SUV police believe was involved in the deadly shooting.

White SUV that police suspect is involved in 2021 drive-by shooting
White SUV that police suspect is involved in 2021 drive-by shooting(KCBD)

“That vehicle was on East Ursuline at the time of the shooting and we believe that the shots came from this vehicle, and that is one very specific piece of information,” Lt. Wall said.

While Lubbock Police continue to search for answers, the family of Cornelius is still grieving.

Wanda Benson, Cornelius’ grandmother says, “There is not a day that goes by that I don’t think about him or think of something he did or said. He is truly missed, he really was a big part of my heart.”

Benson, who was Cornelius’ guardian at the time of the incident, recalls letting him go visit a family member at the house on Ursuline the night he died.

“I let him go, and I hate that I let him go. That was the last time I saw him alive,” said Benson.

Now, a year later, she is pleading for someone to come forward with information.

“It won’t bring him back, but at least it would make me feel better in my heart,” Benson said.

The Lubbock Police Department is offering a $15,000 reward for information that may lead to an arrest in this case. You can call the crime line at (806)-741-1000 and you may remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Coach Mike Leach taken to Mississippi Medical Center after suffering ‘personal health issue’ on Sunday
Joshua Goen, 43
KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Latest News

Xavier White signs NIL deal
Xavier White signs NIL deal
40th annual U Can Share drive meets goal
40th annual U Can Share drive meets goal
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
US 84 fatal crash
US 84 fatal crash