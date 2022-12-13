Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Russ

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:59 AM CST
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Russ KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a 1 1/2 year old shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about nine months.

Russ is a little shy at first, but would blossom with the right person. He loves other dogs and would do great in a home with a four legged friend. Russ is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Monday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Rex.

