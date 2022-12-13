LPD Assistant Chief graduates FBI National Academy

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Lubbock Police Department’s Assistant Chief of Police, Jonathan Caspell, is back home in Lubbock following his graduation from the 284th session of the Federal Bureau of Investigations National Academy in Quantico.

Assistant Chief Caspell graduated on Friday, Dec. 9, with 236 other law enforcement professionals, comprised of men and women from 48 states and the District of Columbia. The class included members of law enforcement agencies from 25 countries, five military organizations, and five federal civilian organizations.

Internationally known for its academic excellence, the National Academy offers 11 weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training. Participants must have proven records as professionals within their agencies to attend. On average, these officers have 21 years of law enforcement experience.

Chief Caspell walked across the stage and accepted his diploma following FBI Director Christopher Asher Wray’s remarks at the ceremony.

FBI Academy Instructors, special agents, and other staff with advanced degrees provide the training; many instructors are recognized internationally in their fields. Since 1972, National Academy students have been able to earn undergraduate and graduate credits from the University of Virginia, which accredits all of the National Academy courses offered.

According to the FBI, a total of 53,907 graduates have completed the National Academy since it began in 1935. The Academy is held at the FBI Training Academy in Quantico, the same facility where the FBI trains its new special agents and intelligence analysts.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by the Lubbock Police Department.