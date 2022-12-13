Local Listings
Lubbock City Council announces retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza

On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City...
On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City.(City of Lubbock)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Lubbock City Council announced the retirement of City Secretary Becky Garza, while recognizing her more than 26 years of service to the City.

“The City Council and I are very appreciative of the loyalty, leadership, and vision Becky has given the City and its citizens. She has been an integral part of all important Council business, its meetings, and City elections since the turn of the century,” said Mayor Tray Payne. “Her contributions to the City are immeasurable and will benefit the organization for years to come. We thank her for her work ethic and service; and wish her the best in her next chapter.”

Garza started with the City of Lubbock in August of 1996 as a Senior Accountant in the Accounting Department, before being named the first Assistant City Secretary in 1998.

In February 2001, the then City Council appointed her Lubbock’s 16th City Secretary.

“It has been my honor and privilege to serve the City organization, the City Councils, and especially, the citizens of Lubbock,” said Garza.

Garza’s retirement will be effective February 28, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the City of Lubbock

