Lubbock community mourns loss of legendary coach Mike Leach

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Former Texas Tech Head Coach Mike Leach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Sunday.

The current Mississippi State head coach was in critical condition and moved into hospice care unresponsive. Mississippi State announced Leach’s death Tuesday morning. In a statement, Leach’s family said he was able to donate organs as a final act of charity.

Leach led the Red Raiders to 11 wins in 2008. Texas Tech fired Leach in December of 2009 and he was in legal battles with the university for years following.

He was 61 years old.

“I am in complete shock over this news,” former Texas Tech Women’s Basketball Coach Marsha Sharp said. “Mike and I were colleagues and friends and I always had tremendous respect for what he was able to do here at Texas Tech and in the sport of college football. My heart goes out to his coaches, including the many that he mentored during his career, his team at Mississippi State, and to all his former players. Sharon and the kids are in my thoughts and prayers as they grieve this painful loss of a husband and father.”

Texas Tech released the following statement:

“Texas Tech Athletics joins the countless others across the game of football who mourn the passing of Mike Leach. Coach Leach will be forever remembered as one of the most innovative offensive minds in college football history. His impact on Texas Tech Football alone will live on in history as one of the greatest tenures in the history of our program. From his 84 wins to his record-setting offenses, Coach Leach quickly built a legacy here at Texas Tech that will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers are with Coach Leach’s wife, Sharon, and their entire family during this difficult time.”

Leach remains Texas Tech’s all-time winningest coach after finishing 84-43 overall over his 10 seasons leading the Red Raiders from 2000-09. His tenure was highlighted by the Red Raiders’ 11 regular-season wins in 2008, which matched the Texas Tech single-season record for victories. The Red Raiders defeated No. 1 Texas that season, pushing Texas Tech to as high as No. 2 in the national rankings on its way to an appearance in the Cotton Bowl.

Following his tenure at Texas Tech, Leach spent eight seasons at Washington State, pushing the Cougars to a 55-47 record. He was in the midst of completing his third season as the head coach of Mississippi State at the time of his passing.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. The above information was provided by Texas Tech Athletics.