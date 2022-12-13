Man accused of murdering Thomas Richardson indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury indicted a man in the shooting death of 29-year-old Thomas Richardson.

Around 12:30 a.m. on July 30 officers were called to a disturbance near 42nd and Canton Ave. 31-year-old Julio Gutierrez confessed to killing Richardson, according to police.

2700 42nd shooting (KCBD, Peyton Toups)

Court documents indicate a man called the police and said he had killed someone and was still at the scene. Investigators say a fight between the two men led to Gutierrez shooting and killing Richardson.

Gutierrez is charged with murder. If convicted, he faces life in prison.

