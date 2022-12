LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A pedestrian was transported to UMC with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 42nd Street and Avenue U.

LPD received the call at 6:16 p.m. No further information regarding the condition of the pedestrian is known at this time.

LPD confirmed that no arrests were made and the driver of the vehicle was not impaired.

