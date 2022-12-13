Seminole police asking for public help after robbery

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole police are asking for the public’s help after a grocery store was robbed on Saturday.

Just after 10 p.m., two people entered a grocery store in the town just after closing.

Police stated the two individuals were wearing hoodies and masks.

They robbed the store, taking cash. Photos of the people were posted on the Seminole police Facebook page.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Seminole Police Department at (432)245-6190 or the Gaines County Dispatch at (432)758-9871.

Police did not specify which grocery store was involved.

