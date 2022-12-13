Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Seminole police asking for public help after robbery

Seminole robbery pictures
Seminole robbery pictures(Seminole Police Department)
By Emma McSpadden
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEMINOLE, Texas (KCBD) - Seminole police are asking for the public’s help after a grocery store was robbed on Saturday.

Just after 10 p.m., two people entered a grocery store in the town just after closing.

Police stated the two individuals were wearing hoodies and masks.

They robbed the store, taking cash. Photos of the people were posted on the Seminole police Facebook page.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Seminole Police Department at (432)245-6190 or the Gaines County Dispatch at (432)758-9871.

Police did not specify which grocery store was involved.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

Lubbock Assistant Police Chief Jonathan Caspell
LPD Assistant Chief graduates FBI National Academy
Lubbock Police arrested Ynez Spencer, 27, in connection to the domestic disturbance and house...
Man indicted after woman was beaten, stabbed, then set on fire
Julio Gutierrez, 31
Man accused of murdering Thomas Richardson indicted
KCBD Carpet Tech Cares
Carpet Tech’s annual BOGO toy drive benefits Buckner Lubbock