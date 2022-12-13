Tuesday morning top stories: Mike Leach remains in hospice care

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

NAACP file civil rights complaint against Lubbock-Cooper ISD

The Lubbock NAACP filed a complaint against Lubbock-Cooper ISD with the Department of Education’s Office for Civil Rights

The group says the district has done nothing to address allegations of racism

Read more here: ‘We will not quit:’ Parents, NAACP demand Lubbock-Cooper school board address claims of racism

Seagraves ISD school board meeting happening today

The Seagraves ISD school board will meet tonight for the first time since the arrest and death of Superintendent Joshua Goen

He was accused of placing a hidden camera inside the girls locker room at Seagraves High School

Previous coverage: KCBD Investigates: Seagraves ISD superintendent found dead from self-inflicted gunshot wound

Mike Leach hospitalized

Former Red Raider football coach Mike Leach remains in hospice care in Jackson, Mississippi

The Mississippi State head coach suffered a massive heart attack Sunday at his home in Starkville

Follow the latest here: Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.