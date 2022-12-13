Veteran toxic exposure screenings: PACT ACT rolls out across the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -VA clinics across the South Plains are offering a new screening for veterans who may have been exposed to toxic substances during their time in service. These screenings are part of the PACT ACT, a law that focuses on providing more care for former service members who worked around burn pits.

Research shows the airborne toxins from those burning trash dumps can lead to cancer, respiratory-related diseases, and in some cases death. The new screening focuses on veterans who served in Vietnam, The Gulf War, and The Global War on terror.

Aimee Dougherty-Park, a Supervisor Medical Administrator at the VA says, “We want our veterans who may not know if they are eligible or not to come into the VA so that we can review their information.”

Now, the VA is checking veterans for 20 new toxins, including air pollutants, radiation, and chemical warfare agents, all of which could be inhaled while serving around massive garbage dumps known as burn pits. Burn pits were extensively used in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan, across 50 years of conflict. Any veteran who was exposed to them is eligible for new benefits and care.

“October 1st, 2022 to October 1st, 2023 is an open window for those veterans who were maybe denied before to come in and have that open window to be eligible,” said Dougherty-Park.

Dougherty-Park says this is a chance for any veteran who is not already receiving VA health care to enroll for the screening. Some family members may be eligible to get checked as well.

The risk of exposure to the 20 presumptive toxins can even extend to family members of veterans who were exposed to burn pits, in which case, those family members may also be able to file a claim, according to Dougherty-Park.

Amber Valadez administers these screenings and she says the VA wants anyone who may have served around these toxins to get checked. Once screened, a doctor can determine the extent of the exposure.

”They will be further seen by our medical team in order to determine any other presumptive conditions or medical needs that might have related to those conditions,” said Valadez.

The VA is offering these screenings at all clinics across the nation, including here in Lubbock.

”Since this rolled out in October, 3,700 veterans have been screened and so that number will continue to rise,” said Valadez.

If you are already enrolled in VA health care, you can get an initial screening at no cost. If you have not signed up for your benefits, you have until October 2023 to enroll and checked.

For more information on eligibility and information on the PACT ACT, visit the VA website.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.