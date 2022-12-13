Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock

Lubbock police
Lubbock police(Lubbock police)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 6:37 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries.

Melendez was taken to UMC where she later died.

Investigators say it appears Melendez was approaching a stop sign and collided with a pick-up truck in the intersection of East Municipal Dr. and North MLK Blvd. The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Juan Lucio, was not injured. Police say there were four people inside the truck and none were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

Mike Leach as a Red Raider
Lubbock community mourns loss of legendary coach Mike Leach
Former Red Raider coach Mike Leach died after suffering a major heart attack Sunday.
GDL Mike Leach Obit - 12/13/22
On Daybreak Today
Tuesday morning top stories: Former Red Raider coach Mike Leach dies at 61
This is the 2020 Ram truck logo on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show...
Ram recalls 1.4 million trucks; tailgates can open unexpectedly