Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A woman was killed in a crash overnight in North Lubbock Tuesday.

Just after 1:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 700 block of North MLK Blvd. 31-year-old April Melendez was found with serious injuries.

Melendez was taken to UMC where she later died.

Investigators say it appears Melendez was approaching a stop sign and collided with a pick-up truck in the intersection of East Municipal Dr. and North MLK Blvd. The driver of the truck, 34-year-old Juan Lucio, was not injured. Police say there were four people inside the truck and none were injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

