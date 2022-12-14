Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike

By Karin McCay
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family.  Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.

In a Public Service Announcement from the field of Jones Stadium, you can see Coach Leach with his arm around the shoulders of a young boy. This is what you may remember from that PSA:

“Thanks to organ donors, thousands of men, women, and children are alive today. Peter Griffith is one of them,” Mike Leach said.

“I got my new liver just in time, others aren’t that lucky,” said Peter Griffith.       

Leach continued, “I’m coach Mike Leach. Be a winner. Join the Red Raiders and register to become an organ and tissue donor.”       

That was in 2008.

Peter Griffith is alive today because of a liver transplant. His mother, Anne Griffith, praised Mike Leach in a Facebook story today saying his gift will help another family, and just in time for Christmas.        

As requested by Mike Leach, if you’d like to be an organ donor, go to DonateLifeTexas.org.

Every donation, like his, can save as many as 8 lives.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Lubbock police
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61

Latest News

Mike Leach PSA
Mike Leach PSA
PACT Act exposure screenings
PACT Act exposure screenings
There are shortages in antibiotics, cough medicines, and allergy medicines.
Lubbock pharmacies struggling to keep important medication on the shelves
CodeNinjas
Lubbock’s CodeNinjas raising money for UMC Children’s Hospital