Be a winner and become a donor, like Mike

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Earlier we told you that former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach donated his organs after a fatal heart attack on Sunday. That was not just a decision by the family. Mike Leach made it known long ago that he was a big supporter of organ donation.

In a Public Service Announcement from the field of Jones Stadium, you can see Coach Leach with his arm around the shoulders of a young boy. This is what you may remember from that PSA:

“Thanks to organ donors, thousands of men, women, and children are alive today. Peter Griffith is one of them,” Mike Leach said.

“I got my new liver just in time, others aren’t that lucky,” said Peter Griffith.

Leach continued, “I’m coach Mike Leach. Be a winner. Join the Red Raiders and register to become an organ and tissue donor.”

That was in 2008.

Peter Griffith is alive today because of a liver transplant. His mother, Anne Griffith, praised Mike Leach in a Facebook story today saying his gift will help another family, and just in time for Christmas.

As requested by Mike Leach, if you’d like to be an organ donor, go to DonateLifeTexas.org.

Every donation, like his, can save as many as 8 lives.

