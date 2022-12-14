Coach Leach inspired current and future coaches, fans react to his death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Leach was a coach during what some call the ‘Glory Days’ at Texas Tech. Now, fans are reflecting on his memory after his sudden death from a heart attack Monday night.

Coach Leach is someone Lubbockites have never forgotten because of how he carried himself on and off the field. Brandon Soliz, one of many fans of Leach’s coaching, said the impact he made on everyone is being shown now.

“You’d see his personality, and I think that’s what really made him a just an overall legendary coach as we can tell by what’s happened recently, just the outpouring of prayers, and thoughts, and everything,” Soliz said.

Part of that personality Leach had is why he was known as a ‘pirate’. He would tell his players ‘swing your sword.’ Soliz said that’s a mentality Tech football hasn’t had in a long time, but he hopes it’s coming back now.

“They always had that fight, which I think Joey McGuire, not a pirate in his own sense, but you know he had that Mike Leach mentality of fighting it on the field,” Soliz said.

It’s all credit to what Coach Leach established on the field at Jones Stadium. Leach recognized what he had done with the team at a press conference in December of 2021.

“Well I had a hand in building this, it’s, it’s kind of a tough, tough never surrender mentality, you know, which I’d like to think I had a lot to do with elevating that,” Leach said last year.

Soliz says McGuire has big shoes to fill, but says he’s on the right track so far.

“Nobody’s felt that in Lubbock in football since that Mike Leach era, so I think that says a lot about Joey and I think that says a lot about Coach Leach for setting that bar,” Soliz said.

Even those who aren’t coaching yet, are inspired by Leach.

“Honestly I’m like actually working on changing my major to do coaching because I’ve always liked what he did, and I was kind of like maybe this is a sign to pursue coaching as a career,” Cort Comer, a student at Texas Tech, said.

Comer says he admires Coach Leach for everything that makes him the ‘pirate.’

“I think it’s just he’s unique, he’s a true character, and he doesn’t take himself too seriously even though he’s really successful,” Comer said.

Mike Leach was 61 years old.

