Cold nights and chilly days into Christmas Week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is the last week of Fall and our area temperatures will certainly reflect that as the Winter Solstice and Christmas approach.

It was a cold start to the day. Lows were in the teens and 20s on the Caprock - the central and western KCBD viewing area - and 20s and 30s off the Caprock - the eastern viewing area.

It’s going to be chilly this afternoon with highs about five degrees below average for mid-December and a breeze around 10 to 20 mph. That said, if you are in a vehicle it may get toasty with a clear sky allowing for full sunshine. If you will be out in the breeze, cover up to keep the chill at bay.

The cold nights and chilly days will continue through the weekend. Lows will continue in the 20s with teens over the northwestern viewing area. Highs Thursday will only be in the 40s. Friday will be even chillier. Temperatures will peak nearly 15 degrees below average, ranging from the upper 30s northwest to the low 40s southeast.

It is the last week of Fall and our area temperatures will certainly reflect that as the Winter Solstice and Christmas approach. (KCBD First Alert)

A calm to light wind will be common Thursday through Saturday.

Sunshine returns tomorrow, with mostly cloudy skies returning Friday. That pattern repeats this weekend, mostly sunny Saturday then mostly cloudy Sunday.

Next week, Christmas Week, begins much the same. The nights and mornings will be cold, the afternoons chilly.

A slight warm up is likely Wednesday before some of the coldest weather of the season, so far, arrives. Even Lubbock may briefly drop into the teens with at least one day failing to hit a high of 40 degrees.

Cold enough for snow. However, at this time, snow or any other type of precipitation looks unlikely. Of course, what happens between now and then may change the outlook. The farther out the forecast, the more likely it will be modified along the way. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.