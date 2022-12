HOCKLEY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a fire.

The fire is between Smyer and Ropesville just east of FM 168.

The fire was reported around 10:45 a.m. There is no word on the extent of damage or injuries.

Wolfforth Fire, West Carlisle Fire, Shallowater Fire, and possibly others have been called to the area.

KCBD NewsChannel 11 has a crew on scene.

