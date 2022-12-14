Eric Morris named new head coach at UNT

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After parting ways with Seth Littrell on December 4, the University of North Texas has appointed Eric Morris as their new head coach.

According to ESPN, it initially appeared that Jared Mosley would assume the role after getting the nod from President Neal Smatresk, only for Morris to be named head coach three days later.

Morris’ appointment comes as North Texas makes preparations for its debut season in the American Athletic Conference next year.

UNT and Morris released statements soon after the announcement, as provided by ESPN:

“We are truly excited to welcome Coach Eric Morris and his family to North Texas,” Mosley said in a statement. “From early in our process Eric was able to clearly articulate his vision for UNT and what we can do in the short term to build momentum as we transition to the American Athletic Conference.”

“I am incredibly honored to be the head football coach at North Texas,” Morris said in a statement. “I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity given to me by Jared Mosley and President Smatresk to lead UNT Football into a new era in The American [Athletic Conference]. As a native Texan, I understand the pride and standard of Mean Green football and I am humbled to be able to lead this storied program. My wife, Maggie, and our boys are so excited to return home. We can’t wait to meet the team and get to work.”

Eric Morris is an alumnus of Texas Tech where he played as a wide receiver, earning the nickname “The Elf.” After successful coaching stints at Texas Tech and Incarnate Word, he was appointed as the offensive coordinator at Washington State under Head Coach Jake Dickert.

