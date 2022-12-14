Local Listings
Hockley County fire leaves one dead: State Fire Marshal Office investigating cause

Flames at the residence in the 6700 block of Fox Road
Flames at the residence in the 6700 block of Fox Road
By Natalie Faulkenberry
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:12 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has died after a structure fire in Hockley County, in the 6700 block of Fox Road, just East of FM 168.

The call came in around 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders say the residence was already engulfed in flames when they arrived on the scene, according to Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres.

Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a fire.

A black smoke cloud could be seen for miles as flames destroyed the residence that sits between Smyer and Ropes. First responders from Levelland, West Carlisle, Shallowater, and Wolfforth Fire Departments battled the flames for nearly an hour and a half before the smoke finally turned white.

“We were initially told that one person may be inside the residence, I can say that we have confirmed that one person is deceased inside of the residence,” Sheriff Scifres said.

The Hockley County Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the name of the person who died in the fire. Sheriff Scifres says the County and other agencies are now investigating the cause.

“We have called for the justice of the peace to help with the inquiry related to the death as well as the State Fire Marshal’s office is en route to help us with the fire investigation,” Sheriff Scifres said.

