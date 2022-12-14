Local Listings
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Samantha

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 7:15 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Samantha KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a two-year-old Weimaraner mix who’s been at the shelter for three months.

She is really sweet and easygoing. She is also gentle on a leash and with everybody she meets! Samantha is up to date on all her shots, is spayed and microchipped. She can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Russ.

