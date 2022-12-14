Local Listings
Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth

The City of Lubbock prepares to lift a water "bowl" to the top of its elevated water storage tanks.(Source: KCBD)
By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:52 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has agreed to sell Wolfforth clean water. The 25 year deal will start in June 2023.

The contract includes three years with a maximum of half a million gallons a day. In 2026, if the City of Wolfforth finishes the necessary infrastructure that could go up to 750,000 gallons a day.

City staff call it a safe deal amounting to only about 2% of Lubbock’s average daily use. Lubbock City Manage Jarrett Atkinson predicts this will bring in about $1.3 million of revenue in the first year.

City council members passed the item unanimously.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

