Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has agreed to sell Wolfforth clean water. The 25 year deal will start in June 2023.

The contract includes three years with a maximum of half a million gallons a day. In 2026, if the City of Wolfforth finishes the necessary infrastructure that could go up to 750,000 gallons a day.

City staff call it a safe deal amounting to only about 2% of Lubbock’s average daily use. Lubbock City Manage Jarrett Atkinson predicts this will bring in about $1.3 million of revenue in the first year.

City council members passed the item unanimously.

