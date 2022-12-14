Local Listings
Lubbock Fire Rescue responding to structure fire on 34th

LFR is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street.
LFR is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street.(Aric Mitchell | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:00 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR is responding to a structure fire in an abandoned building at 1515 34th Street.

Crews were dispatched at 10:18 p.m. and arrived on the scene at 10:22 p.m. Initially, firefighters could not find the source of the heavy smoke emitting from the building.

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department are now on the scene to help block the area off.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

