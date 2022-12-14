Memorial plans for Mike Leach announced

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach a few hours ago in a statement posted to its website.

The memorial will take place inside the Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. CT. The memorial will be available to stream on WatchESPN.com.

The former Texas Tech Head Coach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Sunday.

Leach was in critical condition and moved into hospice care. Mississippi State announced Leach’s death Tuesday morning. In a statement, Leach’s family said he was able to donate organs as a final act of charity.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.