Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Memorial plans for Mike Leach announced

Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach in a statement posted to their website on Wednesday, December 14, only a few hours ago.(Mississippi State University)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach a few hours ago in a statement posted to its website.

The memorial will take place inside the Humphrey Coliseum on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at 1 p.m. CT. The memorial will be available to stream on WatchESPN.com.

The former Texas Tech Head Coach died Monday night after suffering a massive heart attack at his home Sunday.

Leach was in critical condition and moved into hospice care. Mississippi State announced Leach’s death Tuesday morning. In a statement, Leach’s family said he was able to donate organs as a final act of charity.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Texas DPS
2 dead in crash south of Post
"The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to...
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating

Latest News

Flames at the residence in the 6700 block of Fox Road
Hockley County fire leaves one dead: State Fire Marshal Office investigating cause
Former Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach
Remembering Mike Leach: Red Raider, Innovator, Pirate
On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., over 120 volunteers will convene to disperse the...
Slaton PD to deploy their Santa Red and Blue program
The letter calls for funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Emergency Relief...
Rep. Jackson leads colleagues in support of Texas’ cotton industry