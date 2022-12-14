Parents demand transparency at first Seagraves ISD board meeting after former superintendent’s death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Seagraves’ school board meeting Tuesday night began with a prayer for former superintendent Joshua Goen’s family, the community, and the school district. Shortly after, parents addressed board members, saying the district has not been transparent after the investigation was launched into Goen and after he died by suicide.

The meeting was the first the school board has hosted since before the investigation into Goen began. The board and Seagraves administrators found out about the investigation from law enforcement three weeks ago. Gaines County deputies and federal agents accused Goen of placing a camera inside a girls’ locker room at Seagraves High School. They arrested him last Monday and raided his home the next day - the same day he bonded out of jail. The following Friday morning, Lubbock County deputies reportedly found him dead by suicide.

Two parents spoke at the school board meeting stating they fear for their kid’s safety, claiming the district hasn’t kept them informed in the past few weeks. Parent Sharron Smith says everything she has heard about the investigation has been from the news or Facebook.

“What was done the past two, three weeks with the situation with Goen, God rest his soul. Have mercy on him. But, the transparency with the parents was ridiculous,” Smith said.

The board briefly responded, explaining to parents that members and administrators couldn’t disclose much information, because they found out what was happening along with the rest of the community. After hearing from Smith and another parent, Trustee Adolfo Cortez told parents that administrators only knew that there was an investigation into Goen, but they didn’t know why.

“It is a tragic set of events that have brought us to this. We never as a board, as administrators, never disregarded the safety and welfare of the children. As you heard from the media, this information coming out was restricted. We knew as much as everybody knew from Facebook, from the media,” Cortez said. “I want you to be at ease that never, never did we disregard their safety. As soon as we found something from the authorities, we did take action. We made preparations.”

Smith has three children in school, one of whom she says would have been in the locker room where Goen was accused of placing a video camera.

“When the allegations came out, the first thing I did was talk to those three. And you know what they said? They were scared. Now who do we turn to?” Smith said.

Smith asked the board why the district waited to bring in counselors for students until after Goen’s death, instead of when they found out about the camera. After the public portion of the meeting, one board member approached Smith outside to try to provide some comfort.

“I respect one of those council members for coming outside to shake my hand and say thank you for showing up, and my heart goes out to y’all that have kids. We had one come out here and do that and say I’m on y’all’s side,” Smith said.

Others at the meeting called for the community to come together during this time.

“It’s time to come together and stop thinking about ourselves and start thinking about these babies,” one parent said.

A city council member mentioned a Christmas parade that was canceled but is now returning to bring some joy in light of everything that has happened. The parade will drive through the town starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The churches in Seagraves are uniting to host a prayer service Sunday at 6 p.m. in the school auditorium.

The high school principal, Daylan Sellers, is serving as the interim superintendent.

