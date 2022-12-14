Pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street.

LPD received the call at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe.

LPD could not confirm if the pedestrian has been taken to the hospital.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

