Remembering Mike Leach: Red Raider, Innovator, Pirate

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mike Leach remains the winningest coach in Texas Tech football history. From the innovation of his record-setting offense to his iconic post-game one-liners, those close to him say he was truly one of a kind.

Chris Cook, who worked in Texas Tech athletics while Leach was head coach, says it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

“It seems surreal,” Cook said. “It’s hard to comprehend all the things that we experienced and went through.”

2000 to 2009 was indeed a wild ride for Texas Tech football, its fans, and the entire city of Lubbock. Mike Leach brought new energy to the football program. From the “air raid” offense to his sometimes comical interview responses, Leach was truly one of a kind.

“He was certainly quirky,” Cook said. “You hear people say the mold was broken and that is certainly the case here.”

During his time with Texas Tech, Leach filled many roles. As a coach, a teacher, and a role model in ways that only he could. Former Red Raider Lyle Leong says he knew Leach was different after they first met.

“No one came to my door but him,” Leong said. “He came with a magic trick and some corny jokes.”

It was a night that helped shape Leong’s career as a player and a coach and he says he hopes one day he can be remembered as fondly.

“When we end our career hopefully people will say those types of things of how we not only in the football world helped, but we helped people be better people,” Leong said.

Another past Red Raider, Graham Harrell, spent hours talking game plans with Mike Leach as a starting quarterback. He says he learned a lot more than just x’s and o’s in those conversations.

“Doesn’t matter if you were sitting in quarterback meetings or what you were doing,” Harrell said. “We’d be on the sideline and he’d be calling seven on seven or something, and when someone else was in he’d be talking to you about who knows what.”

Those discussions continued even after Harrell left Tech.

“He’d call me and I’d tell him I’m putting my son to bed,” Harrell said. Then we’d get into a two-hour texting conversation instead of a phone call. He was uh, he was one of a kind.”

It was an attitude symbolized by a saying Leach coined: ”Swing your sword.” It was a way to remind his team to be fearless on the gridiron and off.

“He would give a long speech on it,” Harrell said. “But I think it meant don’t be scared to go attack. When we get the chance we’re going after them.”

One thing is for sure, Leach did it his way. Unconditionally and without apology.

A true Red Raider. A true pirate.

