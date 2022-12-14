Local Listings
Slaton PD to deploy their Santa Red and Blue program

On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., over 120 volunteers will convene to disperse the...
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SLATON, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 10 a.m., over 120 volunteers will convene to disperse the elements of a Christmas dinner to approximately 110 families.

Santa Red and Blue is a program comprised of volunteers from the community, the Slaton Volunteer Fire Department, the Slaton Police Department, and UMC EMS. The program will begin with a send-off from the Slaton Police Department at 175 N. 8th Street at 9:45 a.m.

The Santa Red and Blue program teams up annually with the South Plains Food Bank to deliver Christmas Boxes and approximately three age-appropriate toys per child. This program raises approximately $10,000 annually and recirculates about the same amount back to the community.

This nonprofit organization focuses on providing warming items (blankets, gloves, toboggans) to the homebound community and giving Guardians the opportunity to give an age-appropriate toy to a less-fortunate child.

Please visit the Santa Red and Blue Facebook page for more information.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved. Information provided by the Slaton Police Department

