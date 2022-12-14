Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins.

EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.

One thing that was truly consistent out of the Red Raiders Tuesday was their consistency at the free-throw line. Texas Tech shot 19-22 from the stripe while the Eagles were 9-12. Head Coach Mark Adams’s defense was getting after it as well, forcing 20 turnovers leading to the fast break.

Texas Tech pulled away late in the game to 77-70 to extend their home win streak to 27 as they will now hit the road to battle Jackson State in the HBCU Classic in Houston.

Scoring Leaders

Kevin Obanor - 25 pts | 10 rebs | 1 ast | 2 stls

De’vion Harmon- 19 pts | 4 rebs | 2 asts | 6 stls

Pop Isaacs- 15 pts | 3 rebs | 1 ast | 3-12 3-pt

Jaylon Tyson- 4 pts | 5 rebs

KJ Allen- 5 pts | 7 rebs | 1 ast

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.