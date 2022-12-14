Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Texas Tech holds off Eastern Washington

Texas Tech University
Texas Tech University(Texas Tech University)
By Zach Fox
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders hosted the Eastern Washington Eagles Tuesday in search of 27 straight home wins.

EWU is a team who simply lives and dies by the three-point shot. Tonight was no different, hitting 3 triples in the opening minutes to stretch out to an early 9-2 lead. The Eagles would end the first half alone with 6-15 from the three-point line. Meanwhile for the Red Raiders, without Daniel Batcho who’s resting his ankle, they shot a shocking 2-17 from distance in the first half as the two sides took a 29-29 tie into the half.

One thing that was truly consistent out of the Red Raiders Tuesday was their consistency at the free-throw line. Texas Tech shot 19-22 from the stripe while the Eagles were 9-12. Head Coach Mark Adams’s defense was getting after it as well, forcing 20 turnovers leading to the fast break.

Texas Tech pulled away late in the game to 77-70 to extend their home win streak to 27 as they will now hit the road to battle Jackson State in the HBCU Classic in Houston.

Scoring Leaders

Kevin Obanor - 25 pts  |  10 rebs  |  1 ast  |  2 stls

De’vion Harmon- 19 pts  |  4 rebs  |  2 asts  |  6 stls

Pop Isaacs- 15 pts  |  3 rebs  |  1 ast  |  3-12 3-pt

Jaylon Tyson- 4 pts  |  5 rebs

KJ Allen- 5 pts  |  7 rebs  |  1 ast

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Beard mugshot
UT suspends Chris Beard
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach confers with quarterback Will Rogers (2) during the first...
Mississippi State’s Mike Leach listed in critical condition
Chris Beard was booked at the Travis County jail on a charge of assault on a family or...
Texas suspends coach Chris Beard over family violence charge
A Plainview woman was killed in a crash early Saturday morning just southeast of Shallowater.
Plainview woman killed in crash southeast of Shallowater
"The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to...
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats

Latest News

Morris’ appointment comes as North Texas makes preparations for its debut season in the...
Eric Morris named new head coach at UNT
Malik Dunlap announces return to Tech
Dunlap to return in 2023
Malik Dunlap announces return to Tech
Malik Dunlap announces his return to Tech
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson