Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash affects traffic at S. Loop and Slide

Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as...
Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes.(Matt Ernst | KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes.

The crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m. Two vehicles are reportedly involved with no injuries reported.

LPD then received a call about another crash closer to Quaker Avenue but responders were unable to locate the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as emergency crews clear the scene and decongest traffic.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Texas DPS
2 dead in crash south of Post
"The State of Texas has resources ready for swift deployment, and we are fully prepared to...
Governor Abbott activates state emergency response resources for statewide severe weather threats
Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating

Latest News

Lubbock Police Department Shield
Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis
Emergency crews have shut down the intersection at University and 130th Street while LP&L works...
Downed power lines shut down intersection at 130th and University
LFR and LPD are responding to a call where two pedestrians have been struck by a silver...
2 pedestrians struck by vehicle near Texas Tech
Lubbock Police Department Shield
Two vehicle crash on 50th Street, 1 injured