UPDATED: Two-vehicle crash affects traffic at S. Loop and Slide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Traffic has been severely impacted on South Loop 289 between Slide Road and Quaker Avenue as emergency crews respond to a crash in the eastbound lanes.

The crash, reported near Slide on the eastbound access road, was received by LPD at 5:16 p.m. Two vehicles are reportedly involved with no injuries reported.

LPD then received a call about another crash closer to Quaker Avenue but responders were unable to locate the crash.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible as emergency crews clear the scene and decongest traffic.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.