Vehicle overturned on 114th and Memphis

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - LFR and LPD are on the scene of a two-vehicle crash on 114th Street near Memphis Avenue that left one vehicle on its side.

LPD received the call at 8:13 p.m. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes and involved a white Dodge SUV and a black passenger car. LPD reports that an occupant was stuck in the overturned vehicle but has since been extricated.

Only minor injuries were reported. LPD could not confirm if the injured parties have been taken to the hospital.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.