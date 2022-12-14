Wednesday morning top stories: Parents demand transparency at Seagraves ISD board meeting

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Seagraves school board meeting

Parents complained about a lack of transparency from the Seagraves school board during its first meeting after the death of Superintendent Joshua Goen

Board members said they could not release details because they had found no information about the investigation into Goen

Take a look at details from the meeting: Parents demand transparency at first Seagraves ISD board meeting after former superintendent’s death

Lubbock to sell water to Wolfforth

The City of Lubbock agreed to a 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth

The deal will bring in about $1.3 million in revenue in the first year

Read more here: Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth

Winter storm spawns tornadoes

A powerful storm system is spawning tornadoes and flooding rain across the Southern U.S.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are being reported across the central and northern plains

Follow the latest updates here: At least 2 dead after winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards

