Wednesday morning top stories: Parents demand transparency at Seagraves ISD board meeting
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Seagraves school board meeting
- Parents complained about a lack of transparency from the Seagraves school board during its first meeting after the death of Superintendent Joshua Goen
- Board members said they could not release details because they had found no information about the investigation into Goen
- Take a look at details from the meeting: Parents demand transparency at first Seagraves ISD board meeting after former superintendent’s death
Lubbock to sell water to Wolfforth
- The City of Lubbock agreed to a 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth
- The deal will bring in about $1.3 million in revenue in the first year
- Read more here: Lubbock agrees to 25 year deal to sell water to Wolfforth
Winter storm spawns tornadoes
- A powerful storm system is spawning tornadoes and flooding rain across the Southern U.S.
- Heavy snow and blizzard conditions are being reported across the central and northern plains
- Follow the latest updates here: At least 2 dead after winter US storm brings more tornado warnings, blizzards
