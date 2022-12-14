Local Listings
Wednesday morning top stories: Parents demand transparency at Seagraves ISD board meeting

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

Seagraves school board meeting

Lubbock to sell water to Wolfforth

Winter storm spawns tornadoes

