Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street Tuesday night

Lubbock Police Department Shield
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 13, 2022 at 11:35 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street.

Officers respond to the crash at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC to treat their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

