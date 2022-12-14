Wheelchair-bound pedestrian struck by vehicle on 19th Street Tuesday night

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A wheelchair-bound pedestrian sustained moderate injuries after being struck by a vehicle in the 2100 block of 19th Street.

Officers respond to the crash at 11:15 p.m. The vehicle that struck the pedestrian is described as a tan Chevy Tahoe.

The pedestrian was taken to UMC to treat their injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

