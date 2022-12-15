2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle rollover just northeast of O’Donnell Wednesday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 8 p.m. on FM 2053.

Investigators say a 15-year-old driving a pickup west on FM 2053 drifted left across the eastbound lane and into the south ditch. The teen overcorrected to the right causing the pickup to travel back across the eastbound lane and into the westbound lane, according to DPS. Investigators then say the driver overcorrected left causing the truck to rotate and enter a side skid as it traveled southwest across the road and into the south ditch and rolled.

Two passengers, 18-year-old Jadyn Boyd and another 15-year-old died at the scene.

The driver was taken to UMC in Lubbock for incapacitating injuries.

A message on the O’Donnell ISD Facebook page said the school will open on time Thursday morning, but all events and tests will be canceled. Counselors will be available at the elementary and secondary campuses.

