Arrests made in Tuesday drive-by shooting in Clovis, NM

CLOVIS, New Mexico (NEWS RELEASE) - On December 13th, 2022 at 1:46 p.m., Clovis Police Dispatch received a 911 call from a male and female who stated their vehicle had just been shot multiple times while they were sitting inside of it and parked in front of their residence in 500 the block of W. 17th St.

Officers and Detectives were dispatched to the scene. While processing the scene, seventeen (17) spent casings were collected from the roadway. Additionally, detectives inspected the victim’s vehicle and found multiple bullet strikes on the exterior of it. Neither of the occupants reported any injuries.

Security video was pulled from the surrounding area. The suspect vehicle was identified as a 2000 to 2005 silver Chevy Impala, that was occupied by three males.

On December 14th, 2022, the silver Impala from the security video was located in the 400 block of Hall St., parked behind an address. Two juvenile males identified as 14-year-old Cesar Tapia and 16-year-old Andrew Chavez were found at this address. Search warrants were executed on the residence and two firearms were recovered. Both Cesar and Andrew were interviewed, arrested, and charged in connection with the shooting that occurred on December 13th, in the 500 block of W. 17th St.

Furthermore, during the interviews, it was determined the shooting on December 13th was in retaliation to a drive-by shooting that took place in October 2022 in the 1800 block of Debra. However, it was discovered during interviews that the victims from the 500 block of W. 17th St. had no involvement in any of these crimes and the retaliatory shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

Both Tapia and Chavez were charged with shooting at or from a motor vehicle, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy, and tampering with evidence.

The third male occupant who was sitting in the back seat of the Chevy Impala has yet to be located.

If anyone has information about this incident, we ask they contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. We would also like to remind you, information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 app, which can be downloaded from the app store by searching “Clovis PD” or accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org.

