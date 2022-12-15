DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385.

According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585 approaching 385. Another vehicle, driven by 49-year-old Tracy Marie Baten was traveling northbound on 385 toward 1585. The report states that Granado disregarded the stop sign on 1585 and entered the intersection directly into the path of Marie and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Baten was taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock for incapacitating injuries.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.