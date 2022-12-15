Local Listings
DPS releases name of victim in fatal Hockley Co. crash

Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
Hockley Co. Sheriff's Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the intersection of U.S. 385 and FM 1585, according to the Hockley Co. Sheriff's Office Facebook page.
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Zabrian Xzavier Granado, 33, of Levelland, Texas was pronounced dead on Wednesday, December 14 after colliding with another vehicle at the intersection of FM 1585 and US Hwy 385.

According to a preliminary report provided by DPS, around 6:57 p.m., Granado was traveling westbound on 1585 approaching 385. Another vehicle, driven by 49-year-old Tracy Marie Baten was traveling northbound on 385 toward 1585. The report states that Granado disregarded the stop sign on 1585 and entered the intersection directly into the path of Marie and the vehicles collided in the intersection.

Baten was taken to Covenant Hospital in Lubbock for incapacitating injuries.

