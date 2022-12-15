Local Listings
Frenship ISD gathering feedback about boundaries for new middle school

Frenship ISD logo
Frenship ISD logo(Frenship ISD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Provided by Frenship ISD

LUBBOCK, TX (NEWS RELEASE) - Next August, Frenship ISD will open a fourth middle school. The opening of this school will impact the attendance zones for the middle school campuses.

Over the last few months, Frenship has been gathering feedback from our Frenship families on the proposed changes to the middle school boundaries through public town hall meetings and an email address that allows our Frenship community to provide input online.

We appreciate your participation in this process, and based on the feedback we’ve received, we worked with our demographers to make a few adjustments to the proposed attendance boundaries. The revised and original maps are attached so you can view the changes to the proposed boundaries.

Next Monday, December 19, our Frenship families will have another opportunity to provide feedback during the Frenship ISD school board meeting. The school board meeting will begin at 7p.m. on December 19 at the Casey Administration Building. Those wishing to provide public input on the proposed boundaries do not have to sign up prior the meeting.

The District will continue to gather the feedback provided at the December school board meeting, and in January, the Board of Trustees will approve the new boundaries.

For more information on the proposed attendance boundaries, please visit our attendance boundary webpage below.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION

