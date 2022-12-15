Local Listings
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:09 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS Troopers were called out to County Road 2053 just south of O’Donnell for a single-vehicle rollover that left multiple people injured.

DPS received the call just after 8 p.m. The severity of the injuries is not known at this time.

This story is developing and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

