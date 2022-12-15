KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Blue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Blue KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. He is a one-year-old pit bull/shepherd mix who’s been at the shelter for about seven months.

He loves to play with other dogs. His favorite thing to do is explore the outside world with a dog by his side. He is also fun and entertaining. Blue is up to date on all his shots, is neutered and microchipped. He can be adopted for free today for the Lubbock Animal Shelter.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

