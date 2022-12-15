Local Listings
Lady Raiders win 82-68 over Oral Roberts

Texas Tech hosted Oral Roberts on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight...
By Bradey King
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech hosted Oral Roberts on Wednesday, looking to extend their winning streak to eight games.

Bre Scott lead the Lady Raiders in scoring totaling 24 points, followed by Rhyle Mckinney with 15. Katie Ferrell was back in the starting lineup for the first time in a month after breaking her hand. Ferrell had 9 points and 6 rebounds. The Lady Raiders shot 30.4% from the three, totaling 7 offensive rebounds and 16 defensive boards. The Lady Raiders shot 53% as a team

Oral Roberts leading scorer Hannah Cooper led the team with 30 points and 6 rebounds.

The Lady Raiders led the entire game and won 82-68 over Oral Roberts. The Lady Raiders are now 9-1 overall and will host McNeese State on Monday, Dec. 19 at 7 p.m. at the United Supermarkets Arena. McNeese State is 3-6 overall.

