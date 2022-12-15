Local Listings
Lubbock small business owners turn to social media as business slows

A Wolfforth coffee shop posted to Facebook asking for more business after seeing a decrease in...
By Michael A. Cantu
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:17 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock small businesses are in dire need of customers, reaching out through social media for help.

Next to Wild Lark books in Lubbock is the sign of a local brewery that decided to close-up-shop.

“We’re not really worried, per se. We’re just cognizant of it and hopeful that folks in Lubbock will be a bit more intentional and mindful about coming down,” Brianne van Reenen, Wild Lark’s owner said.

The sign highlights the rut some small-businesses are in.

“We are noticing that it’s getting a little slower,” van Reenen said.

So, she did what some others are doing, reaching out through Facebook. In a post, she wrote the store is in “great need of your support.”

“I don’t think that we’re seeing that. And I don’t think that the businesses around us are seeing that,” van Reenen said.

But it’s not just her shop going through a decrease in business.

“We get forgotten about. We are something people can totally live without, but we can’t live without you, of course because it’s our livelihood,” Destiny Adams, co-owner of Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse, said.

Adams used the same tactic in Wolfforth. She went to Facebook, too, after a morning when the store only sold $6 worth of coffee.

“Naturally, you’re like, what do I have to lose and what’s going to happen? And then we were obviously really shocked by what happened,” Adams said.

Within half-an-hour folks were lining up in the shop, even making donations. There were so many that the shop plans to host a give-back event Saturday.

But, with some past controversy, hosting drag shows and passing out contraceptives, it was in the back of Adams’ mind that people had a bit of a grudge against the shop.

“I sat back and I thought, is this the reason we’re slow? And then I started seeing other businesses that are local, here in town, that are also struggling,” Adams said.

So, as others post about struggles in the last few weeks, owners like van Reenen are hopeful they can get the same response.

“I think that’s why so many of our small businesses are where we are, asking for community members to really be intentional and engaging, because we’re coming into a difficult winter after a very difficult summer and fall,” van Reenen said.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

