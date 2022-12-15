Major crash reported outside of Levelland

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland on U.S. 385 and FM 1585, according to the Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies are urging motorists to “Please find alternate travel routes if possible in order to allow crews to conduct the crash investigation.”

It is not known at this time how many vehicles are involved or the severity of the injuries.

This story is developing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

