Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Major crash reported outside of Levelland

Deputies are urging motorists to “Please find alternate travel routes if possible in order to...
Deputies are urging motorists to “Please find alternate travel routes if possible in order to allow crews to conduct the crash investigation.”(Hockley County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland on U.S. 385 and FM 1585, according to the Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Deputies are urging motorists to “Please find alternate travel routes if possible in order to allow crews to conduct the crash investigation.”

It is not known at this time how many vehicles are involved or the severity of the injuries.

This story is developing and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Texas DPS
2 dead in crash south of Post

Latest News

Gray Media file photo
TTU child psychiatrist supports proposed social media ban
The letter calls for funding for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Emergency Relief...
Rep. Jackson leads colleagues in support of Texas’ cotton industry
Push to extend cotton relief funding
Push to extend cotton relief funding
New social media bill proposed
New social media bill proposed