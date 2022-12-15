Local Listings
More cold nights and chilly days for the South Plains

We are collecting gifts which will be given to children in the care of Children’s Protective Services (CPS). You can help make this Christmas special for hundreds of children here on the South Plains. The children, ranging in age from birth to 18 years, do not receive gifts from any other source. Without Christmas is for Kids, they would not receive gifts. Gifts only made possible because of donations from people like you. Thank you!(KCBD First Alert)
By Steve Divine
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The weather pattern into early next week will keep the South Plains area dry with temperatures mostly below average. Nothing out of the ordinary for the last week of Autumn.

Once again, lows this morning were in the teens and 20s on the Caprock - the central and western KCBD viewing area - and 20s and 30s off the Caprock - the eastern viewing area.

Like yesterday, this afternoon will be chilly. It again will be sunny but there will be less of a breeze.(KCBD First Alert)

Like yesterday, this afternoon will be chilly. Temperatures will peak about five to ten degrees below average for the time of year. It again will be sunny. There will be less of a breeze.

It will be even colder tonight, by a few degrees. Lows will be about five to ten degrees below average. Winds will remain light.

It will be even colder tonight, by a few degrees. Lows will be about five to ten degrees below average. Winds will remain light.(KCBD First Alert)

Tomorrow afternoon will be chillier. Temperatures will peak nearly 15 degrees below average, ranging from the upper 30s northwest to the low 40s southeast. Lubbock will spend most of the afternoon in the 30s, only briefly peaking near 40 degrees late in the afternoon.

A few clouds will drift overhead tomorrow. Winds will remain light.

Saturday morning is likely to be our coldest in the past and next several days. Saturday afternoon will be much like today: Sunny, light wind, highs about five to ten degrees below average for the date.

Despite more cloud cover, Sunday will be a little warmer. Well, a little less chilly. Also a bit breezy.

The weather pattern into early next week will keep the South Plains area dry with temperatures mostly below average. Nothing out of the ordinary for the last week of Autumn.(KCBD First Alert)

The weather pattern will continue into at least early next week, Christmas Week. Nights and mornings will be cold, the afternoons chilly.

A slight warm up remains likely Wednesday before some of the coldest weather of the season, so far, arrives. Cold enough for snow. Currently, however, chances for snow or any other type of precipitation look very slim.

As noted yesterday, what happens between now and then may change the outlook. The farther out the forecast, the more likely it will be modified along the way. Stay tuned.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

