Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire

Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed.
Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed.(KCBD)
By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed.

The residence appeared to be unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Memorial plans for Mike Leach announced

Latest News

“These are people who are saving lives, and we’re proud to be able to celebrate and thank each...
DPS honors more than a dozen with awards at final PSC meeting of year
Firefighters with Lubbock Fire Rescue are on the scene of a structure fire at 303 44th Street.
Lubbock Fire Rescue on scene of structure fire on 44th Street
Flames at the residence in the 6700 block of Fox Road
Medical examiner identifies woman killed in Hockley County fire
Both Cesar and Andrew were interviewed and were charged and arrested in connection with the...
Arrests made in Tuesday drive-by shooting in Clovis, NM