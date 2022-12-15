New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27.

Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed.

The residence appeared to be unoccupied.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.