New Deal FD respond to N. Lubbock house fire
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The New Deal Fire Department with assistance from EMS and Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a fire at a mobile home at 14221 North I-27.
Emergency responders arrived on the scene around 4 p.m. and found the mobile home engulfed.
The residence appeared to be unoccupied.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.
