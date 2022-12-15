Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Renovations underway to transform jail into boutique hotel

By KCBD Digital
Published: Dec. 14, 2022 at 10:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A developer has presented plans to transform the old Lubbock Jail into a themed boutique hotel.

Planted in the heart of historic downtown, the jail will be converted into what will be The Mayo Lubbock, a 45-room lodging, each one made with historical detention in mind.

It’s part of a larger project that intends to maintain the history of the area around the courthouse and Broadway.

It’s not glitzy-looking, it’s not flashy, it’s not modern, and it almost kind of becomes invisible as a background kind of building,” Jim Snyder of Brickhugger LLC said. It is gorgeous. What they said when it was built in the ‘30s, it was the most beautiful art-deco building in Texas,”

The announcement follows an agreement with Lubbock County since it owns the land. Snyder says now the developer will start talks with the city and contractors to get the work started.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lubbock police
Woman killed in overnight crash in North Lubbock
Mississippi State coach Mike Leach talks with Mississippi coach Lane Kiffin before an NCAA...
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach dies at 61
Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Texas DPS
2 dead in crash south of Post

Latest News

Texas DPS
Injuries reported in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Roosevelt ISD is one of the area schools participating in the TTAP program, that could lead to...
South Plains schools testing state exam that could replace STAAR
Old jail to become hotel
Old jail to become hotel
Covenant Health is short on staff across the entire hospital.
Covenant hiring at all levels as hospitals struggle with staffing shortages