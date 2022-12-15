Local Listings
Shots fired in South Lubbock Co. leads to short pursuit, man and 2 juveniles arrested

Lubbock County Sheriff's Office logo (Source: LCSO, Facebook)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A man and two juveniles were arrested following a pursuit that ended in South Lubbock County Thursday afternoon.

The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy on patrol heard several shots near 146th and Ave P. A witness identified a White Hyundai Tucson as the vehicle who fired the shots.

The deputy then saw the vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed. The deputy attempted a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued.

Investigators say the vehicle continued to flee from deputies in the area of Ave. P, onto 98th Street and then South on the access road of Highway 87.

As a precaution, schools around the area were placed on lockdown. The sheriff’s office said at no time were students in danger.

The pursuit ended in the 1300 block of CR 7500. Three suspects attempted to evade deputies on foot. All three suspects were taken into custody.

35-year-old John Anthony Guerrero is charged with evading with a vehicle, evading on foot and possession of marijuana.

The two juveniles were taken to the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center and are charged with evading arrest.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.

