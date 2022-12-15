Thursday morning top stories: 2 teens killed in Lynn County rollover
2 teens killed in Lynn County rollover
- An 18-year-old and 15-year-old were killed in a rollover on FM 2053 yesterday evening
- Another 15-year-old is hospitalized with incapacitating injuries
Fatal fire investigation
- A house fire in Hockley County left one person dead yesterday morning
- So far there is now word on the victim’s name or the cause of the fire
House passes Stopgap Bill
- House lawmakers passed a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown that would have happened at midnight tomorrow
- The bill gives Congress until Dec. 23 to pass a spending bill for the full year
