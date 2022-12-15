Local Listings
West Texas Highlights
This Is Home
Medically Speaking
Home Pro
Champions in Ag
Best of the West

Thursday morning top stories: 2 teens killed in Lynn County rollover

By Chelsea Collinsworth
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 6:57 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On Daybreak Today,

2 teens killed in Lynn County rollover

Fatal fire investigation

House passes Stopgap Bill

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Angie Winn, Steve Divine, and Michael Cantu for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency responders are being called to the 6700 block of Fox Road in Hockley County due to a...
One person dies in Hockley County fire, Fire Marshal investigating
Stephen "tWitch" Boss attends the FOX 2022 Upfront presentation at the Four Seasons Hotel New...
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, former ‘Ellen’ DJ and ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ star dies at 40
Hockley Co. Sheriff’s Deputies are responding to a major crash just south of Levelland at the...
UPDATED: Major crash reported outside of Levelland
Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
Mississippi State University released its plans for a public, on-campus memorial for Mike Leach...
Memorial plans for Mike Leach announced

Latest News

Texas DPS
2 teens killed in single-vehicle rollover in Lynn County
We are collecting gifts which will be given to children in the care of Children’s Protective...
More cold nights and chilly days for the South Plains
Old jail to become hotel
Renovations underway to transform jail into boutique hotel
Roosevelt ISD is one of the area schools participating in the TTAP program, that could lead to...
South Plains schools testing state exam that could replace STAAR