Thursday morning top stories: Hockley County fire leaves one dead

DPS investigating rollover in Lynn County

Troopers are investigating a rollover just north of O’Donnell last night on CR 2053

The severity of injuries is not known at this time

Fatal fire investigation

A house fire in Hockley County left one person dead yesterday morning

So far there is now word on the victim’s name or the cause of the fire

House passes Stopgap Bill

House lawmakers passed a stopgap bill to avert a government shutdown that would have happened at midnight tomorrow

The bill gives Congress until Dec. 23 to pass a spending bill for the full year

