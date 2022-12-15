Local Listings
Trump releases digital trading cards

Each card is $99 and is an NFT, or a non-fungible token, which is a digital collectible.(Truth Social @realDonaldTrump / collecttrumpcards.com via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(CNN) - Former President Donald Trump is entering the NFT business.

On Thursday, Trump announced on his social media platform Truth Social that he will be debuting an official digital trading card collection.

Trump said the cards showcase his “life and career,” but the featured artwork includes him as a superhero, astronaut, a cowboy and more.

The cards can be purchased at collecttrumpcards.com.

The website notes the cards are not political and says the profits will not go toward Trump’s 2024 presidential campaign.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

